Distribution of Shuchi free sanitary pads to begin from next month: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and DK District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government has floated a tender for distribution of free sanitary pads under the Shuchi programme for the girl students. The sanitary pads will be distributed for school children from next month.

Speaking during the launch of Shuchi Nanna Maithri menstrual cup distribution programme to the Pre-University students of government and aided colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts, at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru, he said distribution of sanitary napkins for girl students was started in 2013-14.

The previous BJP government had failed to distribute sanitary pads for the girl students for the last three years. Now, the government will relaunch the programme next month to distribute 40 lakh sanitary pads for the students in the age group of 10 to 18 years. Tenders have been floated at four divisional levels. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 20 crore.