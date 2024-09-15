Diversion of forest for mining: NGT notice to Karnataka and central authorities

Bengaluru: Days after DH reported 4,228 acres of forest for mining in Karnataka in 14 years, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Sunday issued a notice to the state and Central authorities seeking a response to the "substantial" issues over the environmental governance.

Based on information obtained under the Right to Information Act, DH on August 21, reported about the approvals given to more than 60 mining projects in the state, of which 39 projects were approved in the undivided Ballari district between January 2010 and March 2024. It was followed by Chitradurga (11) and Tumakuru (7) districts.

The NGT principal bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A Senthil Vel, took note of the fact that mining leases were extended or renewed for projects in an additional 5,000 acres of forest land.