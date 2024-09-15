Diversion of forest for mining: NGT notice to Karnataka and central authorities

Bengaluru: Days after DH reported 4,228 acres of forest for mining in Karnataka in 14 years, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Sunday issued a notice to the state and Central authorities seeking a response to the "substantial" issues over the environmental governance.
Based on information obtained under the Right to Information Act, DH on August 21, reported about the approvals given to more than 60 mining projects in the state, of which 39 projects were approved in the undivided Ballari district between January 2010 and March 2024. It was followed by Chitradurga (11) and Tumakuru (7) districts.
The NGT principal bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A Senthil Vel, took note of the fact that mining leases were extended or renewed for projects in an additional 5,000 acres of forest land.
The bench also considered the finding that the 4,228.81 acres diverted in the last 14 years for mining was double the 2,199.24 acres of forest destroyed between 2000 and 2011, as found in a study by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE).
Besides emphasising that the legalised mining has caused twice the forest destruction compared to illegal mining, the DH report had stressed the need for intergenerational equity, noting that otherwise, Ballari's mineral deposits may last only 25-30 years.
"The news item raises substantial issues relating tto compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment," the NGT said, issuing notices to five authorities, including the regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, state and Central pollution control boards, the Karnataka Mines and Geology Department, and the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari.
After a counsel for two of the respondents sought four weeks to file their reply through an affidavit, the tribunal posted the matter to November 5 and transferred the case to the southern zonal bench.
Published 15 September 2024, 16:13 IST