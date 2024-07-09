DK Shivakumar-led team petitions CM Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South

Bengaluru: A team of Congress leaders led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar formally petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday seeking to rename the Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South.

The proposal, first mooted by Shivakumar in October last year, could shoot up property prices in regions that currently act as Bengaluru’s suburbs.

The proposed Bengaluru South district will comprise of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura and Harohalli taluks. The district will have Ramanagara as its headquarters.