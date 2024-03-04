DK Shivakumar slams BJP for 'tarnishing image of state, Bengaluru' by politicising cafe blast

Bengaluru: Slamming the BJP’s poster campaign on social media - 'From Brand Bengaluru to Bomb Bengaluru' - Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said the saffron party should stop "tarnishing" city’s image for petty political gains.
Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Shivakumar said that the BJP was exploiting this (Rameshwaram Cafe blast) to gain political mileage.
“The BJP is tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka. The BJP leaders may have forgotten things that happened during their term. I don't want to do politics over that, but they should introspect. At times like these, they should be aware of the nation's unity, integrity and peace,” he said.
On BJP’s 'From Brand Bengaluru to Bomb Bengaluru' campaign, the deputy chief minister said the BJP leaders lacked basic sense and none in a responsible position would make such statements.
He said the city police had been given a free hand to investigate the case.
“We have taken serious note of it and we will do whatever it takes to protect the reputation of Bengaluru and Karnataka. The police will do whatever it takes to nab the culprits behind this," Shivakumar said.
Parameshwara cautioned the BJP that it must refrain from tarnishing the state’s image. The BJP and its leaders must tell which party was in power when the serial blasts took place in Bengaluru in 2008 and the cooker blast in Mangaluru in 2022.
“Congress party does not want to politicise such serious issues. Therefore, the BJP should stop playing politics over the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka,” the minister said.
The BJP put out a poster on 'X,' which read, "They said Brand Bengaluru. They made it Bomb Bengaluru".
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed there was a link between the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans that were raised on the Vidhana Soudha premises on February 27 and the blast in Rameshwaram Café on March 1.
He alleged that people of Bengaluru were feeling unsafe due to these incidents.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the government was making all efforts to delay the investigation to protect the culprits.
“Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and deputy CM have been trying to give 'business rivalry' angle to this case. However, this is a clear terror plot," he said and demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara.
