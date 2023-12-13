D K Shivakumar talks tough on encroachments in Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government will act tough against encroachment on BBMP and BDA properties in Bengaluru.
“We will not succumb to any pressure while clearing encroachments in the city,” he said in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Munirathna during the Question Hour.
Shivakumar added that the government has already conducted a survey in Bengaluru for mapping each property in order to protect all government properties from encroachment.
Munirathna alleged that influential persons in his Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency have encroached on a 4-acre plot in Pramod Nagar, earmarked by the BBMP for a park.
“The police are not coming to our rescue. The DCM must assure here to evict encroachers as each one-acre plot in that area is valued at around Rs 100 crore,” he said.