Document verification for KSRTC jobs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will continue verifying the original documents/physical eligibility of candidates who applied for the posts of conductors-drivers.
The exercise will start at the KSRTC's central offices located in Shanthinagar on Wednesday.
Candidates should download their call letters from the official website (ksrtcjobs.karnataka.gov.in) and report on the designated date and time with all the necessary documents.
Eligible candidates will be notified separately about the date and time of the professional driver exam, the KSRTC said in a statement.
Published 13 May 2024, 22:26 IST