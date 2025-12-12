'Don't judge law & order situation with vehicle thefts': G Parameshwara

<p>Belagavi: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday requested the Opposition members not to judge the law and order situation in the state based on vehicle theft cases reported.</p>.<p>Replying to a question by BJP member Kishore Kumar Putturu, the minister said tracing stolen vehicles — especially 2-wheelers — remains a major challenge for the police. </p>.<p>He said offenders dismantle stolen vehicles soon after stealing them and then sell spare parts, some even sell in neighbouring states, making recovery difficult.</p>.3,954 POCSO cases till November this year: Home Minister G Parameshwara.<p>“In many cases, vehicle owners themselves request police to issue closure reports (C reports) so they can claim insurance for stolen vehicles. Law and order is stable and one should not judge it just by counting vehicle theft cases,” he said. </p>.<p>The minister informed the House that 13,498 cases related to theft, dacoity, and robbery were registered in 2023, a total of 11,706 cases in 2024, and 8,413 cases in 2025, up to Nov 15.</p>