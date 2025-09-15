Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dr Ramdas Pai at 90: A legacy beyond borders

Manipal — the global institution we know today — stands as living proof of the belief that education and healthcare can transform not just individual lives but entire societies
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 08:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us