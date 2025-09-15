Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Key highlights of Supreme Court order on pleas challenging validity of 2025 Waqf law

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih refused to stay the operation of the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 10:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us