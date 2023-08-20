Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DRDO's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle crashes in Karnataka village

The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 07:49 IST

Follow Us

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, official sources said.

The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk.

According to sources, the DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred.

The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 07:49 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDRDO

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT