Drought relief paid to highest number of farmers this year, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told Legislative Council on Wednesday that Congress government has paid drought relief to highest number of farmers in the state this year.
Replying to a question by leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, he said the government had paid compensation to 38,78,525 farmers, which is the highest in the last several years.
“In the past, the highest number of compensation paid was to 23 lakh farmers. We have given compensation based on the digital crop survey and covered those who had crop damage of 33% and above,” Gowda added.
Published 24 July 2024, 21:54 IST