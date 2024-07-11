ED raids in Valmiki Development Corporation case unwarranted, says D K Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters at the Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara mutt in the district, he said, "When the SIT set up by the State government is already investigating the case, there was no need for ED to raid in the case." Asked about ED raids on several places including the residence of former minister Nagendra, the DCM said, "It involves huge amounts of money and hence banks have the authority to investigate the case. ED has come in even though there was no need for it to investigate." Shivakumar said Nagendra is not at fault as he exuded confidence that he will come out clean after the investigation.