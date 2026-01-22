<p>Jaipur: An 18-year-old girl preparing for recruitment in the Indian Air Force was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding SUV while she was jogging along the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said Thursday.</p><p>The incident occurred on Wednesday near the Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple on the expressway when a fast-moving Thar hit Anaya Sharma, a native of Gudha Gaudji in Jhunjhunu district.</p><p>She was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Jhotwara and was preparing for the air force physical tests. According to police, Sharma had recently passed the written examination.</p>.Woman arrested for killing husband.<p>SHO (Accident West) Ramkripal Meena stated that Sharma was jogging along the roadside with a friend, who lagged behind. While Sharma was waiting for her friend, the SUV, coming from the Ajmer Road side, allegedly struck her.</p><p>She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.</p><p>The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle near Dadi Ka Phatak, police said, adding that the SUV later collided with another vehicle while fleeing. The vehicle has been seized.</p><p>A case has been registered at Accident West police station, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver, they added.</p>