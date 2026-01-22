Menu
india rajasthan

Rajasthan: Teen girl preparing for IAF recruitment killed by speeding SUV, driver absconding

She was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Jhotwara and was preparing for the air force physical tests.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 10:30 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 10:30 IST
India News Crime Rajasthan

