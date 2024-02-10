JOIN US
ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA in money laundering case

The money-laundering case against MLA stems from an FIR lodged by the Karnataka Police and allegations of land deals that are under the ED's scanner.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 06:33 IST

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided more than a dozen locations in Karnataka on Saturday as part of a money laundering investigation against Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and some others, official sources said.

The premises of the 34-year old legislator from Bellary and some other locations in Karnataka and Telangana are being searched, they said.

Officials of the central agency searched Reddy's locations in Bellary and Bengaluru.

The money-laundering case against Reddy stems from an FIR lodged by the Karnataka Police and allegations of land deals that are under the ED's scanner.

Some mining and quarrying businesses allegedly linked to the MLA are also being investigated by the agency.

(Published 10 February 2024, 06:33 IST)
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaEDBellary

