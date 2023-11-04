Education dept files FIR against 56 staffers in 10-year-old funds misappropriation case

Bengaluru: The department of School Education and Literacy has initiated action against 56 officials, who were allegedly involved in a 10-year-old funds misappropriation case, where a few of them were no more and
few others had retired.
Following the case reported in the department between 2009 to 2014, alleging misappropriation of funds under the Inclusive Education of the Disabled at the Secondary Stage, by releasing Rs 2.18 crore excess amount to at least 22 not-for-profit organisations, the department has filed an FIR against three directors, a senior assistant director, 22 deputy directors, 30 block education officers and 22 not-for-profit organisations.
Though the misappropriation was highlighted during the audit in the year 2015, the department has filed an FIR a few days ago.
Interestingly, of the officials named in the FIR, four officers have died, 30 have retired and 22 officials are in higher positions.
The Inclusive Education of the Disabled at the Secondary Stage is a central government-sponsored programme, under which learning materials for special children will be distributed, and even remuneration of the special tutors paid. Between 2009 to 2014, the department had spent Rs 18.39 crore and the amount was released in the year 2014, at that time, for 97 not-for-profit organisations.
The audit objection was raised for the same in the year, 2015, as additional bills worth Rs 2.18 crore were submitted and the amount was also released.
As explained by the officials, 22 organisations have misused the funds by submitting fake bills, and there were some who did not exist.
It was delayed all these years as the departmental inquiry at various levels was in progress, the officials said.