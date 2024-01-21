Elaborate security arrangements in Mangaluru ahead of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

The Commissioner said that check posts have been set up at 14 places. As a part of security measures, 9 CAR parties and 3 KSRP platoons have been deployed to attend to any exigencies. The police will have special patrolling during early morning and late night hours in the commissionerate limits. At important places within the city involving large gathering of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out, added the commissioner.

Further, he said that no permissions have been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs. In order to instil confidence in the minds of the public, Area Domination Exercises and route marches have already been held at various places, said Agrawal.

He said strict watch is being kept over banners and flexes put up in the city in coordination with Municipal authorities. The organizers have also been instructed to ensure safety of respective flexes mounted by them.

Similarly, elaborate security is in place in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction as well. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has ordered for the closure of bars and wine shops in the district from midnight of January 21 till 6 am of January 23.