Elaborate security arrangements in Mangaluru ahead of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Mangaluru: The city police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents occur on the day of consecration of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
A total of three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors, 37 PSIs and 781 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed for security/bandobast purposes.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that in public interest and to safeguard law and order, precautionary measures have been taken. A total of 196 places have been identified in Mangaluru City Police Commisionerate limits wherein special puja and religious programmes will be held to mark the event. The police personnel and officers have been deployed at 131 sensitive places/picketing points within the city limits throughout the day. A total of 57 vehicles (sector mobiles) have been deployed to make continuous patrolling within the city and immediately attend to any incident.
The Commissioner said that check posts have been set up at 14 places. As a part of security measures, 9 CAR parties and 3 KSRP platoons have been deployed to attend to any exigencies. The police will have special patrolling during early morning and late night hours in the commissionerate limits. At important places within the city involving large gathering of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out, added the commissioner.
Further, he said that no permissions have been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs. In order to instil confidence in the minds of the public, Area Domination Exercises and route marches have already been held at various places, said Agrawal.
He said strict watch is being kept over banners and flexes put up in the city in coordination with Municipal authorities. The organizers have also been instructed to ensure safety of respective flexes mounted by them.
Similarly, elaborate security is in place in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction as well. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has ordered for the closure of bars and wine shops in the district from midnight of January 21 till 6 am of January 23.