Elephant dies after falling into well in Kodagu

Madikeri: A male elephant died after it fell into an under construction well at Palangala in Kedamullur gram panchayat limits in Virajpet taluk.

The well was nearly 20 feet deep.

The gram panchayat was getting the well constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) which offers employment to people.

The elephant accidentally fell into it and died on Monday night. The forest officials have already visited the spot and inspected the area.

