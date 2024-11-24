Elephant stuck in railway barricade fence rescued in Karnataka's Kodagu

<p>Madikeri: The Forest Department officials rescued a wild elephant that got stuck in the railway barricade fence at Valnur in Kushalnagar taluk.</p><p>Range Forest Officer Rathan said "A female elephant attempting to move from a plantation to the forest tried to pass through the railway barricade and got trapped. Upon receiving information from the locals, forest department staff immediately reached the spot. As soon as they loosened the bolts of the railway barricade, the elephant freed herself and moved towards the forest." </p>.3 arrested over temple theft in Dakshina Kannada.<p>The elephant crossed Cauvery stream and entered the forest. RFO Rathan, Deputy RFO Subraya and staff were part of the operation.</p>