Eligible families won't be inconvenienced with BPL card revision: Karnataka minister Muniyappa

Muniyappa said he has instructed officials to correct all the ration cards by November 28 and distribute rice to the BPL ration card holders with all the facilities.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:25 IST

