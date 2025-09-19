<p>French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> and his wife Brigitte are planning to give "photographic and scientific proof" to a US court to prove the First Lady is a woman.</p><p>According to a <em>BBC</em> <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckg3llj5nxdo">report</a>, the Macrons made the move in a defamation case they have filed against right-wing commentator Candace Owens who has claimed that Brigitte was born a male. </p><p>Owens' lawyers, on the other hand, have responded with a motion to dismiss the claim. </p><p>Speaking at <em>BBC's Fame Under Fire</em> podcast, Macron's lawyer Tom Clare said that Brigitte found the claims "incredibly upsetting" and they were a "distraction" to the French President. </p><p>"It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward," Clare said while adding that an "expert testimony of scientific nature" will be presented in the court. While he did not divulge the exact nature of the evidence, he said the couple were prepared to demonstrate fully "both generically and specifically" that the allegations are false.</p>.Amid thaw in ties, US President Donald Trump says he is 'very close' to India and PM Modi, but 'sanctioned them'.<p>Macrons would also present pictures of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children, where there are rules and standards, Clare said. </p><p>Talking about the episode's impact on President Macron, he said, "I don't want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he's not immune from that because he's the president of a country." </p><p>The allegations started swirling around in 2021 after a YouTube video by French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey.</p><p>The Macrons initially won a defamation case against the YouTubers in France in 2024, but it was later overturned in 2025 on grounds of freedom of expression. </p><p>In July this year, the Macrons filed a suit against Owens. </p><p>According to their lawyer, Owens repeatedly ignored requests to retract false and defamatory statements made on an eight-part YouTube and podcast series called "Becoming Brigitte."</p>