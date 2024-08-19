EMRI Green Health Services issues clarification on Karnataka's ambulance 'scam'

Bengaluru: EMRI Green Health Services, the company operating the 108 ambulances in the state, has issued a statement in response to a DH story published on Monday about ambulance service operations in Karnataka, clarifying its motive of shifting "non-critical cases".

Hanumanth R G, the CEO of the company, said, "In both cases recorded in the paper, my Regional Manager gave the approval to allow long distance only after the doctor approved this based on patients' conditions. But I agree that shifting the patient five-six times was incorrect on our part".

In a letter to DH, he claimed that patients who are critical will usually not be given the double dispatch treatment but patients would be shifted to another ambulance mid-way if they need to be shifted to an advanced life support ambulance and to avoid driver fatigue over long distances. However, both the cases of multiple dispatch recorded in the story were critical.