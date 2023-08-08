Encroached government lands to be reclaimed within fixed time frame: Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said that encroachments on government lands or lakes will be cleared on a target basis within a specific time frame.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a free hand in this regard, he said.
Speaking to media persons prior to a meeting of Revenue Department officials on Tuesday, Gowda said, "We will begin the encroachment eviction process from Bengaluru because the properties in the city are very expensive. I have already held a meeting of officers in Bengaluru city in this regard. I have asked them to give a report on the encroachment of government properties, and a schedule by Saturday on time required for the eviction process," he said.
He also said, "In order to give bring in administrative reforms, we need to take officers into confidence and prepare them for it. So we are holding this meeting."
Gowda further said that there were many legal cases pending at Tahsildar, AC and DC courts. "We would direct officers to dispose of those cases at a speedy pace. All this is to ensure people don't have to go to government offices all the time, so that they can focus on their work and lead a peaceful life."
Meanwhile, he slammed that Opposition for weaving ," Leaders of Opposition and other parties are weaving systematic conspiracy to deteriorate the faith of people in the State Government. It is a political game, we will face it politically," he said.
Reacting to a question by media persons on allegations against Agriculture minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, he said, "After 1982, Congress has won the highest number of seats and come to power in the State. We have kept up our promises, and implementing all our guarantees within two months since we came to power. Also there is an air of change with the formation of I.N.D.I.A."
"The Leaders of Opposition and other parties are unable to tolerate the popularity of the government and all these. Hence, they are making baseless allegations, creating fabricated documents and letters. If there is any issue, officials or people are free to lodge complaints with Lokayukta. Lokayukta has been given a free hand," Krishna Byre Gowda said.