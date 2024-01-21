Ensure peace ahead of Ram temple event, Karnataka BJP tells Siddaramaiah govt

Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday urged the government to make sure that no “untoward incidents” occur in the state ahead of the January 22 Ayodhya Ram temple consecration.
Addressing a news conference, Vijayendra said the government must leave no stone unturned to maintain law and order.
“Looking at statements, made by some Congress leaders, the arrest of Srikanth Poojary and other developments, there may be scope for anti-national activities and disruption of peace. There should not be any obstacles in the state. The government must not allow any disturbance to law and order,” Vijayendra said.
After the consecration ceremony, Vijayendra said more than 35,000 Ram devotees in the state are slated to visit Ayodhya between January 31 and March 25.
“There are 25 special trains that have been arranged for this,” he said.
Across the state, 160 PVR theatres have “volunteered” to screen the January 22 consecration ceremony, Vijayendra said.