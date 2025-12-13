Essential works in Tumakuru to affect Bengaluru trains

<p>Bengaluru: Essential engineering works between Tumakuru and Mallasandra will affect the following trains: </p>.<p>Trains 16239 Chikkamagaluru-Yeshwantpur Daily Express, 16240 Yeshwantpur-Chikkamagaluru Daily Express, and 12614 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Daily Express will be cancelled on December 17 and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 66567 KSR Bengaluru-Tumakuru MEMU will terminate at Dodbele instead of Tumakuru on December 17, 20, 21 and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 66572 Tumakuru–KSR Bengaluru MEMU will originate from Dodbele instead of Tumakuru on December 17, 20 and 24. </p>.SWR will operate special trains between Yeshwantpur to Karwar.<p>Train number 20652 Talguppa–KSR Bengaluru Express will terminate at Arsikere instead of KSR Bengaluru on December 17, 21 <br />and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 12725 KSR Bengaluru–Dharwad Express will originate from Arsikere instead of KSR Bengaluru on December 17, 20, 21 and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 12726 Dharwad–KSR Bengaluru Express will terminate at Arsikere instead of KSR Bengaluru on December 17 and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 66571 KSR Bengaluru–Tumakuru MEMU will terminate at Dodbele instead of Tumakuru on December 17 and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 66568 Tumakuru–KSR Bengaluru MEMU will originate from Dodbele instead of Tumakuru on December 17 and 24. </p>.<p>Train number 56281 Chamarajanagar–Tumakuru Passenger will terminate at Chikkabanavara instead of Tumakuru on December 17 and 24, according to the press release. </p>