Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Essential works in Tumakuru to affect Bengaluru trains

Trains 16239 Chikkamagaluru-Yeshwantpur Daily Express, 16240 Yeshwantpur-Chikkamagaluru Daily Express, and 12614 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Daily Express will be cancelled on December 17 and 24.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 01:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 01:18 IST
BengalurutrainsTumkur

Follow us on :

Follow Us