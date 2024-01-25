Ex-bureaucrats line up for 'coveted' info commissioner post in Karnataka

An activist who has revealed lapses in several departments through RTI said successive governments have ignored the basic principles during selection. "We have seen people getting selected because of political connections rather than qualification. The law doesn't bar anyone from applying. But how can an officer who spent years withholding information from public suddenly work for transparency? One of the present commissioners was selected at a time he was under trial in a disproportionate assets case," he said, referring to the appointment of H C Sathyan.