india
karnataka

Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna admitted to hospital; condition stable

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a team of medical experts are treating 91-year-old Krishna for an acute respiratory tract infection.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 20:49 IST

Bengaluru, DHNS: Former chief minister Somanahalli Mallaiah (S M) Krishna was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road here on Monday for a minor ailment.  

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a team of medical experts are treating 91-year-old Krishna for an acute respiratory tract infection.

“He is medically stable. He is recovering well and there is no need for worry,” a statement from the hospital said.

Discharged earlier

On April 21, Krishna was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road for an acute respiratory infection, where a team of
cardiologists, pulmonologists and intensivists treated him.

He was discharged a few days ago.

(Published 29 April 2024, 20:49 IST)
KarnatakaS M Krishna

