Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ex-CM Veerappa Moily, Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj to get Karnataka Rajyotsava award

Eminent sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya too made it to the list.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 16:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 16:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaM Veerappa MoilyRajyotsava awards

Follow us on :

Follow Us