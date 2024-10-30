Ex-CM Veerappa Moily, Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj to get Karnataka Rajyotsava award

<p>Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily and activist B T Lalitha Naik are among the 69 personalities who have been chosen for the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.</p>.<p>Eminent sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya too made it to the list.</p>.<p>Moily and Naik were given the award in the literature category.</p>.<p>Eminent environmentalist Almitra Patil, who was at the forefront of streamlining solid waste management in Bengaluru was bestowed the award for her contribution in the field of environment conservation.</p>.<p>Three people from outside Karnataka too bagged the award, including Kannaiah Naidu, who led a team in fixing the crest gate of Pampa Sagar dam on Tungabhadra river at Hospet-Koppal confluence.</p>.<p>These awards carry a purse of Rs five lakh, a 25-gram gold medal and a memento.</p>.<p>The recipients will be presented the ‘Rajyotsava’ award on November 1 when the state celebrates its formation day.</p>.<p>Apart from these 69 people, 50 men and 50 women would receive ‘Suvarna Mahotsava Prashasti’, an award to commemorate the state being renamed as Karnataka.</p>.<p>Under this, the recipients will get Rs 50,000 each. </p>