Excavations soon at Lakkundi’s temples turned into homes?

<p>Lakkundi (Gadag dist): The Chowkimutt family has been living for five generations in the Mahanteshwara temple turned into a house in this historic town. </p>.<p>But now, it is probably time up for them to vacate the place to faclitate the rejuvenation of the temple, with a series of excavations on here to unearth heritage treasures.</p>.<p>The family too has no qualms about it, provided the government gives them alternative housing.</p>.<p>"We have been living here for decades, while continuing to offer puja to the deity. Historians say the deity here is Ardhanarishwara and not Mahanteshwara as believed. We are ready to move out to make way for reviving the old glory of the temple, but let them give us an alternative plot for our house," said Sharanayya Chowkimutt, the present head of the family. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Officials of the department of archaeology and Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority held an inspection of the house on Tuesday.</p>