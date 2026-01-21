<p>Mumbai: In what was the naturalists’ delight, a group of campers managed to spot the elusive Forest Owlet in the Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Amravati district of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.</p><p>The Forest Owlet, a species once believed to be extinct, was rediscovered in 1997. </p><p>Melghat is home to some rare wildlife such as Chousingha, Leopard, Sloth Bear, Black Stork and Forest Owlets. </p><p>To witness some of these wildlife animals and birds, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Society, Amravati (NCSA), organised a four-day wildlife camp at the MTR, last week.</p><p> The camp offered BNHS members an immersive experience in one of central India’s most ecologically rich landscapes, fostering a deeper understanding of wildlife and conservation.</p>.Recyclekaro opens Rare Earths and Advanced Materials Research Centre in Maharashtra.<p>“In the heart of Melghat Tiger Reserve, our BNHS members witnessed nature's symphony, from the elusive Leopard to the endangered Forest Owlet. This journey has underscored the vital role of community engagement in conservation. May our shared experiences be a catalyst for heightened environmental awareness and action. We are grateful for the support of NCSA in making this event a resounding success,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.</p>.<p>The camp itinerary included a range of engaging activities such as a nature walk and sunset safari at Chikhaldara, safaris in the Semadoh and Shahnoor forest ranges, and a visit to the historic Narnala Fort, known for its traditional water-conservation structures and panoramic views of the Satpura ranges. Participants also took part in a morning birding session along the Sipna River, where over 50 bird species were recorded. </p>.<p>They encountered the rare and endangered Forest Owlet, elusive Leopard, and Sloth Bear, among other wildlife. </p><p>The camp was a great learning experience for the participants as they attended expert sessions by Dr Nishikant Kale from NCSA and Saurabh Dande, Education Officer, Central India Project, BNHS, who shared insights on Melghat’s biodiversity, conservation challenges, and the importance of community participation in protecting natural habitats.</p>.<p>The Forest Owlet (Athene blewitti) was presumed to be extinct for over a century, and only rediscovered in 1997, providing a rare sighting, igniting hope for its continued survival in the region. It is listed as ‘Endangered’ in the IUCN Red List. </p><p>Melghat lies in the northern extreme of the Amravati district of Maharashtra, on the border of Madhya Pradesh, in the South-Western Satpura mountain ranges. Melghat means 'meeting of the ghats’.</p>