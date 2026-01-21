Menu
Campers again spot elusive Forest Owlet in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve

The Forest Owlet, a species once believed to be extinct, was rediscovered in 1997.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 02:50 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 02:50 IST
