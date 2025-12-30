Menu
Expedite land acquisition for railway projects: CM Siddaramaiah

At a review meeting, Siddaramaiah took stock of the Kudachi-Bagalkot, Tumakuru-Davangere, Belur-Hassan, Shivamogga-Ranebennur and Dharwad-Belagavi railway lines.
Published 29 December 2025, 21:51 IST
