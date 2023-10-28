Experts rue lack of transparency, blame forest officers in Karnataka

“They [the officers] ask their staff to do it,” Hoover told DH. “When the autopsy is done, these people get the claw removed. We know of an officer who has done it. There are instances when the whisker of a tiger is taken away, which is used in rings.”

Hoover said the acts of some officers were an embarrassment to the entire forest force.

“Thousands are slogging to save the forest and the wildlife,” Hoover said. “And then you have some who think wearing tiger claws he will become a tiger. Some do it for personal gain, give it to their relatives or market it through their network. If the officers themselves do it, why wouldn’t poachers do it, too.”