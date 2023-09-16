Fact-check unit aimed at blackmailing journos, activists: Bhaskar Rao

Slamming the state government’s decision to set up a fact-checking unit to monitor and curb the spread of misinformation, former IPS officer and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao on Friday accused the ruling Congress of trying to blackmail people and journalists who expose its wrongdoings on various social media platforms.
Addressing a press conference, Rao said that the proposed fact-check unit will not be able to prove anything conclusively as there is no legal sanctity or provision to set up such a unit at the state level.
He added that the BJP is planning to courier a copy of the Constitution to both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge to remind them about their duties.
“By announcing the policy framework, Priyank has clearly hijacked G Parameshwara’s portfolio as forming such bodies come under purview of the Home Minister,” he charged.
Pointing out that the state police is being misused, he alleged that the ruling Congress fears criticism and therefore it is coming up with such a unit. “The ruling Congress slapped several cases against the BJP leaders and activists’ is a case in point,” he noted.
On the Congress boycotting a section of TV anchors, Rao said, “The Congress leaders are a big votary of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ but why are the doors of this ‘Dukan’ closed for some...”