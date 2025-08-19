<p>Mangaluru: Police in Ullal and Mangaluru North have seized a large consignment of counterfeit sports items being sold under the names of reputed brands COSCO, Nivia, and Yonex.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Stephen Raj, South India Regional Head of Brand Protectors India Pvt Ltd, fake footballs, volleyballs, and badminton rackets were being sold at Sports Winner store under Ullal Police limits and Mahadev Sports Centre under Mangaluru North Police limits, said DCP (Law and Order) Mithun H N while briefing media persons.</p>.Amazon seizes over 15 million counterfeits globally in 2024; uses AI for crackdown on fake items.<p>Based on the complaint, cases have been registered under Sections 51(1)(b) and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957. Police raided the outlet at Thokkottu on August 18, seizing counterfeit goods worth Rs 3.5 lakh. A subsequent raid at the outlet in Bunder on Tuesday led to the seizure of items valued at over Rs 5 lakh. In total, around 300 fake sports goods—including footballs, volleyballs, and badminton rackets—were confiscated.</p><p>DCP Mithun H N cautioned consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing branded sports items, pointing out that the counterfeit products were being sold at prices nearly identical to genuine ones. Shop owners claimed to be offering a 20% discount to attract customers.</p>.Some Facebook ads selling fake luxury items: Study.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the counterfeit goods had been sourced from Jalandhar in Punjab, based on bills and invoices seized from the stores. Police have launched a probe to trace the distributors and manufacturers involved in producing and supplying these counterfeit items under the guise of branded goods.</p><p>A closer look at the counterfeit volleyballs, badminton rackets, one can notice 3D holograms, batch numbers embossed on the branded goods. Further, texture, colour also vary slightly in counterfeit goods, said the DCP. </p><p>DCP (crime and traffic) Ravishankar, ACPs Vijaykranthi and Pratap Singh Thorat were present. </p>