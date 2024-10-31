Home
Fake country bomb-like objects left behind by thieves create panic in Karnataka's Aldur

The bomb squad, who searched the area with the help of sniffer dog, however, found that the bomb-like objects were areca nuts (gotu).
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 12:41 IST

A sniffer dog inspects the mysterious objects resembling country bombs following a futile theft incident in Vastare village.

Credit: Special Arrangement 

Karnataka NewsAldur

