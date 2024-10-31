Fake country bomb-like objects left behind by thieves create panic in Karnataka's Aldur

<p>Aldur: Panic gripped the Vastare village on Thursday after the news of thieves, who attempted to burgle the Sri Shaneshwara Swamy temple in the village, carrying bomb-like objects in their bags spread on social media. </p><p>The messages on social media said that 'country bombs' were found in the vehicle used by the thieves and one of them exploded, injuring people. The bomb squad, who searched the area with the help of sniffer dog, however, found out that the bomb-like objects were areca nuts (gotu).</p>. <p>The thieves attempted to break into the Sri Shaneshwara Swamy temple in the Vastare village on Tuesday night at around 10.30 pm. A passerby, who was travelling in a car on Aldur route, alerted the police on the suspected burglary attempt. The thieves took to their heels, leaving a two-wheeler and a plastic bag behind. The plastic bag contained the 'mysterious objects' resembling country bombs.</p><p>The two-wheeler believed to have been used by the thieves was seized and a case is also filed. A probe is under way to nab the thieves. </p>