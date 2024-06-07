Family donates organs of couple who died in accident

Mandya: A couple died in a road accident near Keragodu village and their family donated their organs finding solace in the pain of death.
C Manju (46) and his wife H S Sunila (40) are the deceased.
It is said that they were visiting a temple in the village on their motorbike when a car hit them from behind near Marilinganadoddi on Wednesday. While Sunila died on the spot, Manju was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. He succumbed to the injuries on Thursday, according to their family members. Keragodu police have registered a case.
Published 06 June 2024, 23:11 IST