Fans set to air adulation as Siddaramaiah equals Devaraj Urs' record on January 6

<p>Bengaluru: On January 7, Congress' regional satrap Siddaramaiah will become the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka, and preparations are underway to celebrate the feat, which his followers believe can strengthen his position and thwart efforts to have him replaced. </p>.<p>Congress' social justice icon Devaraj Urs is currently the longest-serving chief minister. He was in office for a total of 2,792 days, or 7.6 years, in two terms. </p>.<p>As of Monday, Siddaramaiah has clocked 2,784 days in office. This includes 1,829 days in his first term (2013 to 2018) and his current one. He will equal Urs' record on January 6 and surpass it the next day. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah's fans and various organisations are planning celebratory events.</p>.<p>The celebrations will also aim to galvanise the Ahinda (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits), Siddaramaiah's political support base, amid the leadership tussle with his deputy D K Shivakumar. </p>.<p>On January 6, one Ahinda group is planning to serve Nati Koli Oota (country chicken feast) in Bengaluru to celebrate Siddaramaiah's feat. Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad unveiled the feast poster. </p>.<p>The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities is also planning a bash. "We will celebrate the occasion. However, the scale of the celebration is yet to be finalized," federation president K M Ramachandrappa said. </p>.<p>On January 5, Siddaramaiah is slated to attend a state-level convention of the Kumbara (potter) community. Later in January, a big Ahinda convention is planned in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah's native. </p>.<p>"We have not asked anybody to organise Ahinda convention," Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, clarified.</p>.<p>"But there are various communities who are free to organise their conventions". </p>.<p>Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah enjoys support across the state.</p>.<p>"Organisations, activists, commoners... their opinion is that Siddaramaiah should continue (as CM) for the all-round development of the state," he said, adding that these groups that are in favour of Siddaramaiah "contributed" to Congress' victory in 2023. </p>