Farmer feeds watering hole from his borewell to quench thirst of wild animals

Hubballi: Summer has been harsh in the shadow areas of the Western Ghats in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad district.

With water bodies drying up, wild animals have been venturing into human habitats in search of water.

However, Govind Gundkal, a farmer from Masalikatti village, has been feeding one of the important waterholes in the area with water from his borewell, so that the animals can quench their thirst. Masalikatti is surrounded by several hills and forest areas.

The forest areas are home to various types of birds, spotted deer, sloth bear, leopard and other wild animals.

Wild elephants come to the village in the month of December during their transit. Not only wild animals, domestic animals like cattle, sheep and goats are also going thirsty in the region.