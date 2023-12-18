Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Kanakapura

A farmer in Allikeredoddi of Kanakapura was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Sunday.
Villagers told officials that about 10 wild elephants from the Bannerghatta National Park area had entered Allikeredoddi on Saturday night.
One of them was seen in the banana plantation next to the farm that belonged to the victim, Thimmappa (60).
The incident took place around 3 am when Thimmappa was on the way to his farm. His family went to the farm to check on the damages caused by the elephants. They found that the tusker had trampled him on his chest, back and face.
As news of the death spread, villagers held a protest and demanded that the Forest Department control the elephant menace. “We don’t want your compensation or consolation after death. First, stop the elephants from entering our village,” they said.
DCF Prabhakar Priyadarshi and CCF SS Lingaraju visited the spot and met the protesters, and promised a compensation of Rs 25 lakh as well as employment to one member of Thimmappa’s family.
The villagers withdrew the protest after the officials assured them of completing the work on erecting railway barricades to prevent the entry of elephants.