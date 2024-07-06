Ferry-tale turnaround for Holalkere govt school as kids’ strength crosses 1K

With a strength of 1,000 students from LKG to class 10 and three yellow buses that pick up and drop kids at their homes, this government school at Holalkere in the district has all the trappings of a private school.
The introduction of the ferry service three years ago changed the destiny of the school which was on the verge of closure with just 50 students.
The buses transport children from around 20 villages including Bommanakatte, Lokadolalu, Vishwanathanahalli, Edehalli and Gunderi within a distance of 15 km. There is a demand for the bus facility from other villages like B Durga and Talya.
Two other government schools in the region which offer free bus service are also receiving good response from parents.
N Kantharaju, a teacher at the government Malladihalli Mahadevappa school, told DH that when the school’s new building was inaugurated three years ago, MLA N Chandrappa decided to introduce bus service.
The MLA released funds from the State Minerals Corporation Limited to buy the buses.
Also, the legislator provides Rs 6 lakh per bus annually for diesel expenses as the school can’t collect fare from students. The bus drivers get a salary of Rs 10,000 each per month. Since then, the school strength started going up.
Kantharaju said grades 1 to 7 have a strength of over 400 students and the high school section has 600. Over 200 students are availing the bus facility.
Head master G Prakash told DH that though the school offers English and Kannada mediums, not a single student has enrolled for Kannada medium in grades 1 to 4. The strength for English medium in classes 1 to 4 is 160 and for Kannada medium in grades 5 to 7, it is 175.
Srikanth, a parent, told DH, “Earlier, people in the villages sent their wards to private schools and spent Rs 8,000 towards travel annually, besides the exorbitant fees. The free bus service is highly beneficial for small and marginal farmers.”
He said there are four permanent teachers and four guest teachers in the school and the quality of teaching was good.
“We urge the government to appoint two more permanent teachers for the school.”
MLA Chandrappa told DH that, as a child, he used to walk 13 km to school and knew the hardships faced by children in rural areas. The bus service would be extended to other schools in Holalkere constituency and ten has been invited for five more buses, he said.
Published 05 July 2024, 23:31 IST