Fierce battle unfolds in Mandya as Kumaraswamy fights all important contest for JD(S)

"Speculation about Kumaraswamy becoming Union Minister in the event of NDA returning to power, while Star Chandru remaining a mere MP, may resonate among the masses," a political analyst said. "The possible anger among the Vokkaliga voters in the district about Shivakumar, who is from the community, not being made CMr after assembly polls, may also have its impact."

On their part, Shivakumar and other Congress leaders have tried to project Kumaraswamy as an outsider. "He is like a touring talkies hopping from one place to another," Shivakumar said alleging that Kumaraswamy has come to Mandya, deserting people of Ramanagara and Channapatna.