FIR against BJP leader C T Ravi for promoting enmity on grounds of religion over his social media post

Chikkamagalur District Election Officer has filed an FIR against him at Chikkamagalur Town Police Station under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and 126 of the Representation of the People Act, it said Reacting to the FIR, Ravi said: "I have received the details of the FIR filed against me by CONgress. As a Sanatani, I responded to the irresponsible and insensitive comments made by CONgress MP Rahul Gandhi."

He said he would greatly appreciate it if the EC could share the details of the FIR lodged against the former Congress President for his statements hurting the sentiments of those who follow 'Sanatana Dharma.'