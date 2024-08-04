FIR against Congress MLA, son over cop's death in Yadgir

Kalaburagi: The wife of police sub-inspector Parashuram, who died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, has filed a complaint against Yadgir Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampangouda Sunny Gowda, accusing them of being responsible for his death.
She alleged that the two caused her husband mental harassment by demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe to stop his transfer from Yadgir and that they made casteist abuses against the Scheduled Caste officer.
She was joined by various organisations in protests till late Friday night demanding that the police register a complaint and probe the incident thoroughly. But the police registered an FIR only on Saturday afternoon when the protests continued.
Complaints were registered under section 352, 108 (3), 5, BNS-2023, section 3(1), (R), (S), 3(V) of the SC/ST Act.
Yadgir town police inspector Sunil Mulimani said a probe team headed by deputy superintendent of police Jawed Inamdar has been constituted. A decision on the arrest will be taken after the probe and the postmortem report which will come after three days.
Parashuram, who was transferred out of Yadgir town police station during the parliamentary elections, had returned to serve in Yadgir. But he was transferred to the cyber crime police station in Yadgir and was relieved from the Yadgir town police station before his death on Friday, leading to protests by his wife and others in front of superintendent of police Sangeetha.
The police tightened security at the protest venue as the leaders blocked the roads, shouting slogans.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that the sub-inspector was harassed and extorted, leading to his death. In a post on X, Patil alleged that Tunnur and his son Sunny Gowda were responsible for the police officer's death.
"Only seven months ago, Parashuram had taken a posting in the city station by paying Rs 30 lakh and falling into debt. Now, he has been harassed again for money through an illegal transfer. I urge an impartial investigation into this matter," he demanded.
Home minister orders probe Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said he has ordered an investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of Yadgir police sub-inspector Parashuram and its link to a Congress MLA. The Opposition BJP has pounced on the issue targeting the Congress government for the death of a 'Dalit' officer and that he was pressured by Yadgir MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampana Gouda (Sunny).
Published 03 August 2024, 20:37 IST