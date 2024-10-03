FIR against H D Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda: Ex-MLC files counter-complaint

<p>Bengaluru: After an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-h-d-kumaraswamy-ramesh-gowda-demanded-rs-50-cr-issued-life-threats-jds-social-media-vice-president-claims-in-complaint-3217633">FIR on Thursday against </a>Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy and former JD(S) MLC H M Ramesh Gowda for allegedly demanding Rs 50 crore from relator Vijay Tata and issuing threats, a counter complaint was filed with the Amruthahalli police. </p><p>The complaint was lodged on Thursday by ex-MLC Gowda who refuted the allegations made by Tata. Gowda also said that he made no phone calls to Kumaraswamy, as alleged by Tata. </p>.MUDA's decision to take back CM Siddaramaiah's wife's sites 'destruction of evidence', says Kumaraswamy.<p>Gowda claimed that while he met Tata for dinner at his house on his invitation on August 24, it was the latter who sought Rs 100 crore as he was “stuck in his real-estate business”. </p><p>Gowda also refuted the claim that he sought Rs 5 crore from Tata for “building temple and school” and he merely invited him for the inauguration function. </p><p>Gowda alleged that when he refused the demand of Rs 100 crore, Tata abused him. </p><p>“Tata’s wife intervened and pacified the matter,” Gowda alleged. “Tata also declared that he would go to the press and tarnish my image.”</p><p>Regarding the WhatsApp messages to Tata, Gowda claimed that they contained an invitation to the inauguration of the temple in Hennur. Gowda also claimed that there were "serious threats to life" from Tata.</p><p>The complaint was acknowledged by the police.</p>