FIR against H D Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda: Ex-MLC files counter-complaint

The complaint was lodged on Thursday by ex-MLC Gowda who refuted the allegations made by Tata. Gowda also said that he made no phone calls to Kumaraswamy, as alleged by Tata.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:33 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 16:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Politics

