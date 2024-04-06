Fire breaks out in old Mangaluru tile roof house

Mangaluru: An accidental fire broke in an old Mangaluru tile roof house at G M Road in Bunder and damaged household items.

Two fire tenders from Pandeshwar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire, said C R Ranganath, regional fire officer, Mangaluru range to DH.

The roof tiles of the building have been damaged in the fire.

He said none were in the residential building when the mishap occurred. The fire was noticed at around 11.15 am. The house is originally owned by late Khatijamma and six families of her children and grandchildren have been staying on the first floor and ground floor of the house. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the mishap.