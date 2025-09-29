Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Firm seeks to look for bauxite in 1,100-acre forest in Karnataka's Honnavar

PRB Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, a company based in Nagpur, has sought clearances to drill 25 boreholes and 25 pits in the Nittadgi block in the forests of Honnavar division.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 22:00 IST
Karnataka NewsForestBauxite mining

Follow us on :

Follow Us