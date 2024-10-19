First-of-its-kind 'Sammilana' discusses problems of SC sex workers, other vulnerable women in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Kishor Makwana said that Sammilana, a conference of SC sex workers and other vulnerable women of the Mysuru region, a first-of-its-kind conference, was held at a private hotel in the city on Saturday to understand their problems to solve them and to empower them through rehabilitation.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, Makwana said spoke to the representatives of the community.</p>.<p><strong>Directions to DC</strong></p><p>“It is unfortunate that among 8 lakh sex workers in Karnataka, 60% are from the SC community. In Mysuru, their number is 6,000 and most of them do not have even basic documents to get the benefits provided by the government. Thus, I discussed the issue with Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy. I directed him to provide them ration, Aadhaar and Ayushman cards and to facilitate the provision of the government benefits for which they are eligible,” he said.</p><p>He said the DC took immediate steps and deputed the officials on Saturday itself at the conference venue to enrol these women for the cards and benefits.</p><p>“If the oppressed women get the required cards, they can get benefits like the five guarantees of the Karnataka government and also under numerous Central government schemes and programmes,” he added.</p><p><strong>Empowerment</strong></p><p>Makwana said the conference, organised by Ashodaya Samiti, an NGO in Mysuru, is a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was happy to preside over the Sammilana.</p>.Customer kills sex worker in Tamil Nadu after fight over fee for services.<p>“Over 1,000 women from 103 villages of Mysuru district and Mysuru city participated in the Sammilana. Our objective is to empower the women from vulnerable communities and vocations, to become physically healthy, financially independent, socially acceptable and respectable,” he said.</p><p>He said he visited a few houses of the oppressed women at Mandi Mohalla in the city to understand their problems.</p><p>“If the women are rehabilitated and if their children get good education and support for education, there will be a transformation in their lives. The Commission’s objective is to ensure that the rights and benefits under the Constitution reach the deprived people,” he said.</p><p>However, he declined to reply to other questions related to the Commission citing his next engagements.</p>