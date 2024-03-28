JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Fish meal factory gutted in Mangaluru, cops suspect short circuit

The reason for the blaze is still being probed, the fire department officials said
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A fish meal factory in the Baikampady Industrial area here was gutted in a fire incident on Thursday, officials said.

The factory is owned by the company 'Shihar Enterprises', they said.

According to the locals, the fire was first noticed at 4.45 am today, which was immediately reported to the fire department. The fire engines reached the spot and tried to douse the fire, but it had already spread to other parts of the factory. After almost four hours of fire-fighting operation, the blaze was completely doused, officials.

The reason for the blaze is still being probed, the fire department officials said, adding that they suspect an electric short circuit could have triggered it.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 March 2024, 09:02 IST)
Karnataka NewsFire AccidentMangaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT