Fish meal factory gutted in Mangaluru, cops suspect short circuit

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A fish meal factory in the Baikampady Industrial area here was gutted in a fire incident on Thursday, officials said.

The factory is owned by the company 'Shihar Enterprises', they said.

According to the locals, the fire was first noticed at 4.45 am today, which was immediately reported to the fire department. The fire engines reached the spot and tried to douse the fire, but it had already spread to other parts of the factory. After almost four hours of fire-fighting operation, the blaze was completely doused, officials.