Fish supplier remanded in judicial custody for failing to repay Rs 88 lakh to Federation

A supplier of fish, who had failed to repay over Rs 88 lakh to the South Kanara and Udupi District Co-operative Fish Marketing Federation Limited, was arrested by the Kundapur police and remanded in judicial custody by the Fifth JMFC Court on Wednesday.
Fish supplier Manjunath Kharvi, after procuring fish from the Federation, had issued three cheques which were dishonoured due to insufficient money in the account.
Based on a private complaint filed by the Federation, the court had directed Manjunath to repay an amount of Rs 88 lakh within a stipulated period to the Federation.
When Manjunath failed to repay the amount, the court issued a warrant. The Kundapur police, acting on the warrant, arrested Manjunath at his house in Uppunda in Udupi district.