<p>Karwar: More than 51,000 families involved in fishing across Uttara Kannada district will be surveyed as part of the fifth National Marine Fisheries Census exercise, which is set to begin shortly. </p><p>The exercise will be carried out by personnel from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Karwar.</p>.<p>Embracing digitisation, the Union Ministry of Fisheries has launched a dedicated app for the exercise. Data compiled by personnel on the ground will be fed into the app. Although the census, conducted once every five years, was scheduled to be undertaken in 2020, it was delayed following Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>"The regional office of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Karwar has been tasked with conducting the census in Uttara Kannada district and in neighbouring Goa. We will visit the homes of all the families involved in fishing," said V Mahesh, a senior scientist at the institute.</p>.<p>The institute will enlist the services of local youngsters for the exercise, said Mahesh. "We have already trained these youngsters, who will receive Rs 50 for every household they survey. We have already appointed around 60 such enumerators. Information on not just those owing boats and other vessels, but of all those engaged in seafaring work will be compiled," he added.</p>