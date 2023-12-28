Mangaluru: Floating bridge inaugurated at Panambur beach

Mangaluru: The newly constructed floating sea bridge at Panambur beach here was inaugurated by Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

The bridge is set to be the new attraction at the beach, which has been witnessing an increasing inflow of tourists in recent years. This is the second floating bridge in the twin coastal districts, the first one having opened at Malpe beach in Udupi.

Kadali beach tourism development committee, a unit of Bhandary Builders, has constructed the 125-metre-long bridge, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.